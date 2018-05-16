Featured
Live WWI artillery shell found at curb next to garbage
Artillery shell found in London Ont. on May 15, 2018 (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 3:08PM EDT
London police are asking the public to never handle any military ordinances after one was found curbside.
Police were called to a home on Centre Street Tuesday morning after a homeowner found a first world war shell next to his trash at the curb.
The shell had 20 to 30 pounds of explosives in it.
It was safely picked up and sent away to be destroyed.