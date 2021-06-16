WINGHAM, ONT. -- Chris Kurz has topped his $40,000 fundraising goal in his latest strongman stunt.

The Listowel, Ont. native flipped a 400 lb. tractor tire, 350 times on May 24 in the parking lot of the gym he owns in Listowel.

He hoped to raise $40,000 for local school nutrition programs, but he’s topped it.

Kurz raised over $61,000 to fund school nutrition programs in Listowel and area.

Kurz has completed six other strongman events and/or ultra marathons over the past decade, raising over $115,000 for local charities along the way.