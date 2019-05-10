

Scott Miller, CTV London





The Municipality of North Perth is joining some select company this week.

The Perth County centre is becoming the second municipality in Ontario to commit to paying their employees a living wage.

In Huron and Perth counties, a living wage is $17.44/hour.

That’s enough for a family of four to pay their bills, with a small amount leftover, if both parents work 35 hours a week.

The only other municipality to join the Living Wage Network is Cambridge, Ont.

So far, over 215 businesses in Ontario have committed to pay a living wage.

Eight of those organizations are in Huron and Perth.