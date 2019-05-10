The Municipality of North Perth is joining some select company this week.

The Perth County centre is becoming the second municipality in Ontario to commit to paying their employees a living wage.

In Huron and Perth counties, a living wage is $17.44/hour.

That’s enough for a family of four to pay their bills, with a small amount leftover, if both parents work 35 hours a week.

The only other municipality to join the Living Wage Network is Cambridge, Ont.

So far, over 215 businesses in Ontario have committed to pay a living wage.

Eight of those organizations are in Huron and Perth. 