List of essential businesses and services released ahead of midnight closures
People flood the No Frills in southwest London, Ont. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Celine Zadorsky / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- Ontario has ordered that all non-essential businesses in the province must close for two weeks.
The closures were announced Monday by Premier Doug Ford and are set to take affect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
The government reassured Ontarians that they would access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and that power and telecommunications will not be affected.
Amidst the order the province has issued a list of businesses that have been deemed essential. You can read that list here.
The list issued Monday night is extensive and outlines essential businesses in the following areas:
- Supply Chains
- Retail and Wholesaling
- Food Services and Accommodations
- Institutional, Residential, Commercial and Industrial Maintenance
- Telecommunications and IT Infrastructure/Service Providers
- Transportation
- Manufacturing and Production
- Agriculture and food production
- Construction
- Financial Activities
- Resources
- Environment Services
- Utilities and Community Services
- Communications Industries
- Research
- Health Care and Seniors Care and Social Services
- Justice Sector
- Other Businesses
- Business Regulators and Inspectors