LONDON, ONT -- Ontario has ordered that all non-essential businesses in the province must close for two weeks.

The closures were announced Monday by Premier Doug Ford and are set to take affect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The government reassured Ontarians that they would access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and that power and telecommunications will not be affected.

Amidst the order the province has issued a list of businesses that have been deemed essential. You can read that list here.

The list issued Monday night is extensive and outlines essential businesses in the following areas:

