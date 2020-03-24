LONDON, ONT -- Ontario has ordered that all non-essential businesses in the province must close for two weeks.

The closures were announced Monday by Premier Doug Ford and are set to take affect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The government reassured Ontarians that they would access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and that power and telecommunications will not be affected.

Amidst the order the province has issued a list of businesses that have been deemed essential. You can read that list here.

The list issued Monday night is extensive and outlines essential businesses in the following areas:

List of essential businesses and services released ahead of shutdown

  • Supply Chains
  • Retail and Wholesaling
  • Food Services and Accommodations
  • Institutional, Residential, Commercial and Industrial Maintenance
  • Telecommunications and IT Infrastructure/Service Providers
  • Transportation
  • Manufacturing and Production
  • Agriculture and food production
  • Construction
  • Financial Activities
  • Resources
  • Environment Services
  • Utilities and Community Services
  • Communications Industries
  • Research
  • Health Care and Seniors Care and Social Services
  • Justice Sector
  • Other Businesses
  • Business Regulators and Inspectors