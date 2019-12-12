GODERICH, ONT. -- Paul Henderson was recognized in Goderich on Thursday for his storied hockey career and his contribution to the Smilezones at Goderich Hospital.

The event at the Goderich-Huron YMCA featured Henderson himself, Hockey Night in Canada Host Ron MacLean, Goderich Mayor John Grace, as well as representatives from Alexandra Marine and General Hospital and the Smilezone Foundation.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held for the grand opening of several Smilezone spaces for children at the hospital.

The zones, designed to help kids and their families relax, include large, hand-painted murals, sensory development equipment, an iPad station and televisions.

Henderson was then presented with murals as gifts for his generosity.

Henderson, MacLean and other hockey alumni then travelled to the Goderich Hospital to view the Smilezones, sign the large murals and meet with many fans.

The Smilezone Foundation is an organization that helps children with special needs by creating bright and fun spaces to put smiles on kids' faces.