LONDON, ONT. -- Fire crews from London assisted crews from Southwold Township after a large brush fire ignited overnight south of the City.

At 2:45 a.m. the London Fire Department tweeted that they received a call about a large brush fire along Colonel Talbot Road.

When they arrived on scene they found a significant fire in the area but quickly determined that it was in the Southwold Township area.

Crews from Southwold were called in and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the brush fire remains unknown, however no injuries or damage to buildings have been reported.

Provincial police and Hydro One were also on scene to assist.

No other information has been released at this time.