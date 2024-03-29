Lane restrictions begin on Wellington Road for Clark’s Bridge widening project
The City of London is letting drivers know about lane restrictions on Wellington Road for the Clark’s Bridge widening project.
Starting on Monday, April 1, construction begins for the project, requiring lane restrictions on Wellington Road from just north of the Thames River to Watson Street.
Crews will begin to mobilize to the area setting up traffic control and other necessary elements, followed by lane restrictions and major construction which will be in place through 2024 and 2025.
During this time, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Wellington Road, and turning movements will be restricted to signalized intersections to support traffic flow, and to facilitate access to properties and businesses within the limits of the construction project.
Work will begin first on the east side of Wellington Road and traffic will use the west side of the road. As construction progresses in 2025, work will transition to the west side of Wellington Road and traffic will be flipped to the east side lanes.
The city says some LTC routes and stops along this section of Wellington Road will be impacted during construction. Transit riders are encouraged to visit the LTC website for the most up-to-date information.
Impacts to Watson Park and the Thames Valley Parkway
A map of the TVP closure and detour route. (Source: City of London)
Access to the Watson Park parking lot at Front Street and this section of the Thames Valley Parkway will be closed for the duration of the project, and visitors will be directed through the Watson Street TVP entrance for detouring.
Wayfinding signs will be in place to help people walking and biking navigate through the construction area safely, and to return to the TVP just north of the bridge. Cyclists may be required to dismount and walk along the Wellington Street section of the detour.
Sidewalk access will be maintained on at least one side of the road during construction. People walking are advised to follow signs to reach their destination.
Businesses will remain open and accessible during construction.
