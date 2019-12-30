LONDON, ONTARIO -- London Knights forward Liam Foudy scored the game winning goal for Team Canada in a 4-1 win over Germany at the World Junior Hockey Tournament Monday.

With his team leading 1-0 midway through the second period, Foudy walked in from the blue line and snapped a wrist shot past the goalkeeper to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

That goal would turn out to be all Canada needed to seal the win, and reclaim top spot in Group B with a match against the Czech Republic still to come Tuesday.

“ Everyone likes to play well, but overall the team played well so that’s going to give us a big boost, ” Foudy told TSN’s Tessa Bonhomme.

“Dale (Hunter) always says that the offence comes from defence and if we take care of our own end, we can take advantage of their mistakes.”

Hunter mixed up his lines -- out of necessity with two star forwards out of the lineup due to injury. His biggest move was bringing Knights forward Connor McMichael up to the top-6 forward group.

“ The depth of our team showed,” said Hunter. “The so-called lesser players stepped up and they were ready for it. They did well.”

Canada now sits with two wins and a loss through three games at the under-20 event, and can guarantee top spot in Group B by beating host Czech Republic.

The medal round starts Thursday.