'Killing or injuring animal' charge for St. Thomas man already facing attempted murder charge
A St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old woman, is now facing an additional charge.
James Alexander Brown, 40, appeared via video from a Sarnia, Ont. court Wednesday morning and was read a charge of killing or injuring an animal.
Earlier this month while processing the scene at an upper floor apartment at 341 Talbot St., investigators found a dead dog with suspected gunshot wounds at the scene.
Officers were working with forensic veterinarians to determine the dog’s cause of death which has now been confirmed as death by gunshot.
