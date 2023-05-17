Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting

James Alexader Brown, 39, was arrested on Hiawatha Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on May 16, 2023, for attempted murder (Source: Submitted) James Alexader Brown, 39, was arrested on Hiawatha Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on May 16, 2023, for attempted murder (Source: Submitted)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver