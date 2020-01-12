LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were pulled from the Thames River in the area of Oxford Street and Commissioners Road Sunday afternoon.

London firefighters, as well as members of the Delaware Fire Department, EMS, Strathroy police and OPP were all on scene for the water rescue about 3 p.m.

It came shortly after firefighters had water rescue training in the area of Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road.

Police say the individuals pulled from the water had been kayaking. They were taken to hospital by ambulance and it is believed they were suffering from hypothermia.