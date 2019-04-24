

Scott Miller, CTV London





A trial that could determine the fate of who “owns” part of the Bruce Peninsula, and parts of Lake Huron, begins in Toronto courtroom Thursday.

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) are seeking the return of 10% of the land along the Bruce Peninsula, including Bruce Peninsula National Park.

No privately owned land is being sought.

They are also seeking title to portions of the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay waterbed stretching from Goderich to Collingwood and up to Tobermory.

If they win, SON would have exclusive fishing rights in the waters offshore..and say over who uses the water. The claim is seeking as much as $90 billion in compensation for the years the lands were not in aboriginal hands, and to compensate for damages done to the lands and water in question.

The claim dates to back the late 1800’s when Treaty 72 opened up the Bruce Peninsula to non-aboriginal settlement.

SON says part of that treaty said the Crown would look after the land, which SON says the Crown has failed to do. It’s expected this trial will last between 2 to 3 years.