'It’s vulnerable': New Year’s Eve in the Park in London, Ont. in jeopardy without title sponsor

With just over two months until the calendar flips to 2024, a major event which kicks off the New Year is in jeopardy.

“It’s vulnerable,” said Marcus Plowright, chairperson of London’s New Year’s in the Park. “We are short a title sponsor. We've had wonderful organizations step up and make donations but we're still short a title sponsor which will basically allow us to get in the black and pull this off.”

The news comes less than a week after Home County Music and Art Festival announced it would be taking a hiatus in 2024 due to lack of funding and volunteers to put on the weekend show.

“Times are tough and it's lean,” said Mario Circelli, chair of Forest City London Music Awards, who has put on music events for more than two decades. “Anytime you put together an event, particularly a music event or an art event, generally, there are always risks and you're always at the whim of funding.”

Circelli said funding in 2024 is tough to come by in this economy with individuals and corporations looking for ways to cut cost, or eliminate expenses.

Aaron Allen of London, Ont. performs at Home County Folk Festival on July 17, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

New Year’s Eve in the Park is a community-run event which relies on funding from the public, and right now they are struggling to come close to the $60,000 needed to run the free event.

Those costs include local production companies, producers, sound, lights and fireworks, as well as hiring 18 local artists who entertain 20,000 people for five hours.

For artists like county music star Aaron Allen, losing Home County after 50 years is devastating.

“It's really breaking a lot of the musicians’ hearts around London,” said Allen, who just returned from playing in Ireland.

He said the festival as well as potentially the New Year’s Eve party is a blow to local artists.

The annual New Year’s Eve in the Park event in London, Ont. had 20,000 people attend in 2022. (Source: City of London)

“Those are coveted gigs, and London is good about putting original artists in those spots,” he explained. “I’ve seen a decrease in live music, and hopefully this isn’t the writing on the wall. More than anything, it would mean we’re losing some of our history.”

While Plowright pleads for a title sponsor, Circelli believes it’s important to support the arts.

“We need to support the people who are trying to make a living of it,” said Circelli, whose Forest City London Music All-Stars headlined last year’s show. “It's tough when we see venues closing in the city. When we see an event of the magnitude of Home County after 50 years suddenly pulling up steak. Hopefully it's just a hiatus but you never know. It’s tough.”

Plowright said anyone who would like to help can contact him at Marcus@ateamlondon.ca.

Marcus Plowright, chairperson of New Years Eve in the Park, speaks to CTV News London on Oct. 24, 2023. He says they need a title sponsor to be able to put on the annual show (Brent Lale/CTV News London)