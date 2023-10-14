‘It’s not right’: Family of fallen London firefighter battling city

The family of a London firefighter, who died in the line of duty, is demanding just compensation from the City of London.

On Saturday morning, those who loved late fire Captain Bradley Tanner gathered outside Memorial Headquarters on Horton Street.

They had the support of an estimated 100 active and retired firefighters wearing red. The freighters witnessed the family accept Tanner’s line of duty death medal.

Fire Captain Bradley Tanner’s daughter holding his line of duty death medal in London, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

But they also wanted to show unified support for Tanner’s daughters, Brett and Ariel.

The sisters spoke about their father’s work-related battle with mental health stress.

“Almost 30 years took a toll on our dad, and he developed PTSD, which sadly led to his death,” stated Brett.

The late Bradley Tanner in an undated photo (Submitted by the Tanner family)

Tanner died in May of 2022. His name was added to the memorial wall earlier this year.

He is remembered as a strong, smart, and funny man who was always dedicated to his job. He also loved watching his family grow.

But now, the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) asserts Tanner’s family has been wronged by the Corporation of the City of London.

Bradley Tanner is seen with his daughter Ariel in a family photo taken early in his career with the London Fire Dept. (Submitted by the Tanner family)

“What they (Tanner’s family) have had to go through since his passing is disgusting, and we want the citizens to know that,” says LPFFA president Jason Timlick.

Timlick says Tanner’s widow was denied health benefits for over a year after his death.

But, what’s more upsetting to him and the family, is a dispute over life insurance currently in arbitration.

Timlick alleges the City of London will not recognize the 3x salary the Tanner family is entitled to following his line-of-duty death.

Captain Bradley Tanner fire gear is seen during his funeral service in May of 2022. (Submitted by the Tanner family)

“This province has deemed Captain Brad Tanner as a line of duty death. And the city is just throwing their hands up saying it is the hands of the insurance company. But we’ve worked very hard with the cooperation to try and take care of this family, and unfortunately, we’re going to have to proceed to arbitration.”

“This is the first PTSD death that has been recognized by the fire department. And, if we don’t do something about it now, it sets a precedent that the city might not help those in the future,” said Brett.

Timlick is calling on citizens to contact politicians.

“Call your council. I’ve spoken to the mayor,” he said. “Let them know how you feel about this. This is not right, how this family has been treated.”

As they wait for a resolution, Brett and Ariel are taking solace amidst a sea of red shirt support that surrounded them Saturday.

“It’s hard to describe. But it is amazing to have this kind of support even after Dad is gone.”

CTV London has reached out to the City of London for comment on this story but has yet to hear back.