

The Canadian Press





A Hamilton hospital says 25 women may have received incorrect cancer treatments over the past two years.

The Juravinsky Cancer Centre in Hamilton says they found an issue with the equipment used to deliver brachytherapy, a treatment for cervical cancer.

They say a guide tube in the equipment was the wrong length, meaning radiation may not have been delivered on the exact point where it was intended

Centre officials say they've been in touch with all affected patients, temporarily stopped administering this type of therapy, and asked external experts to review of the radiation therapy program.