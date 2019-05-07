

Scott Miller, CTV London





A Huron County arena might be on it's last legs.

Goderich town staff have recommended the 70-year-old Goderich Memorial Arena be torn down.

The facility - built in 1949 - didn't have ice this winter due to an ammonia issue.

That brought up the future of the facility, with the nearly new Maitland Recreation Centre taking over most ice activities in the town.

Staff has recommended the memorial arena come down because it's too costly to fix.

Council has deferred a decision until the next council meeting later this month.

The arena is structurally sound, and is still being used for home shows, meetings and day camps.