MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS: Disturbing videos that appear to show people violently handling Canada geese have been making the rounds on social media, but the Ministry of Natural Resources says an investigation has found no rules were broken.

The videos were apparently filmed in Dorchester, Ont. and are believed to have been posted over the weekend.

In one video, a group of young people laugh as they appear to swing several geese by their feet and neck before slamming them to the ground.

Another appears to show a pickup truck bed full of dead geese with someone hitting them with a beer can and resting their feet on them

While the content appears to be disturbing, a spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Thursday that conservation officers have concluded an investigation into the videos and found no violations.

Senior Media Relations Officer Jolanta Kowalski said in an email statement, “…the birds were lawfully hunted, the geese were confirmed deceased, and the usable meat was removed before the video was taken. As such, the Migratory Bird Contraventions Act and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act were not violated.”

OPP Const. Kevin Howe had confirmed in an email statement on Wednesday that they are aware of the incident.

“I can confirm that we are aware of the below incident and we are currently working alongside with the Ministry of Natural Recourses (MNR) as they are engaged as well.”

It is legal in Canada to hunt Canada geese as long as the person has a Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permit with a Canadian Wildlife Habitat Conservation Stamp.

The hunting season for geese generally runs from September to December, but specific rules and regulations vary by region.

There are reports that the videos have prompted online bullying and threats against those involved.