

Scott Miller, CTV London





Most people take internet access for granted. But if you live on a gravel road in Ontario, internet access is not a given. And certainly not reliable internet.

But that’s about to change.

Fulfilling a campaign promise, the Ontario government is spending $315 million to improve rural internet access.

About $63.7 million will be spent in Southwestern and Midwestern Ontario, in rural areas of the province, covering 15 counties, stretching from north of Barrie to the outskirts of Windsor.

The provincial funding is being matched by the federal government, and along with municipal money, it will essentially offset the costs for internet providers to bring better internet and cell service to the more sparsely populated areas of the province.