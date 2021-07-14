LONDON, ONT. -- Cousins Johni Esho and Pierre Youssef from London, Ont. have released their newest single Jamalek, that incorporates multiple languages from different parts of the world.

“We have fans from Lebanon, Syria from Jordan, United States,” says Esho.

Esho and Youssef are originally from Syria, with Esho moving to London, Ont. nearly 16 years ago and Youssef following suit about a decade later.

They reconnected and began making music a few years ago. And now they’re trying to connect others through music.

The duo’s goal is to use many languages in their songs as they can in an effort to bring people from different backgrounds together.

“The whole part of our branding is bringing cultures together through our music, you don’t need a language, you just hear and understand. It’s a feeling,” says Esho.

“We are trying to reach everyone’s heart and feelings through out music,” says Youssef.

Their latest music video, shot in London, has gained nearly 300,000 views on YouTube.

"Truly I listen to it everyday, it’s the start of my morning…love the fact that so many languages are incorporated into it, it truly brings so many communities together through music,” says lead music video dancer, Leandra Correia.

Esho says he hopes people will open their minds to other cultures when listening to the songs.

“They don’t even speak Arabic and they starting to sing the Arabic parts, and I am just looking at Pierre like, man they are singing your lyrics and they don’t seven speak that language.”

"There is no need to understand what I’m saying in Arabic or what he is saying in Spanish because music is language for everyone,” says Youssef.

The duo released their first single last summer, Bailer Contingo.