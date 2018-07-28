

CTV London





There will be some happy people this weekend – including in Woodstock – following Friday’s $35 million LOTTO MAX draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there were two winning tickets in the draw, each worth $17,600,769.20.

One of the winning tickets was sold in Trenton and the other in Quebec.

As well, a winning ENCORE ticket worth $1-million was sold in Woodstock.

The OLG says someone in Oakville also won $100,000 from ENCORE.

Winners should check the back of their tickets to find out how long they have to claim their prizes, the OLG says.