LONDON, ONT. -- The Horizon Project is an initiative that is sending a caring message to youth to enforce that they are capable of learning no matter what tools they may have.

“We really focused on those kids who are in vulnerable situations, so those who don’t have access to computers and internet technology,” says president and founder of Let’s Talk Science, Bonnie Schmidt.

The project is a partnership between Let’s Talk Science, Foodbanks Canada and more than 180 other organizations. The initiative has been in the works since the pandemic hit.

“We felt the Horizon Project now was incredibly important because of some of the uncertainty that’s happening,” says Schmidt. “Some of the kids will be at home learning and some will be at school with technology and for us it was about how can we inspire these kids to think positively?”

As technology adoption has accelerated during COVID-19, the equity gap has widened. The Horizon Project wants to help close that gap and encourage and inspire youth in low-socioeconomic communities.

“Parents aren’t working so to be able to buy crafts or anything educational at this time is difficult for many. This is really going to support those parents with something fun and educational,” says June Muir, president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

About 75,000 Horizon Learning Kits are now being distributed to more than a 170 communities across the country. Every Horizon kit includes a colourful activity workbook, STEM exploration and literacy development.

There are also supplies to enable hands-on activities, design and builds, and an age appropriate book.

“The timing is a message of hope and a message that they can learn, and that there are people behind them. We don’t want them to give up, rather have a lot of fun exploring,” says Schmidt.

Those behind the project hope that the kits not only make a difference for those who receive them, but will also inspire future educational projects.