Ontario pledges $1.49M for skills training in London
MPP Monte McNaughton, center, announces skills training with MPP Jeff Yurek, Mischa Schlemmer, manager at CityStudio and Nicole Spriet, chair of Pillar Non-profit board of directors in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- The London area is getting a major shot in the arm from the province to help the local economy bounce back from the pandemic.
The province has announced $1.49 million in skills training for various projects that will help give people the necessary preparation for the jobs that are expected to be high in demand.
“This is our goverment’s mission, to make sure we have a workforce for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills development. “But we know obviously that the global pandemic has devastated the economy in the province, as it has everywhere else in the world.”
McNaughton was on hand at Innovation Works on King Street for the Wednesday morning announcement, along with Jeff Yurek, the Minster of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
The $1.49 million investment includes:
- $214,000 for CityStudio London to give up to 780 students practical on-the-job experience.
- $440,000 for Greenhouse Academy to train 540 youth for careers in landscaping, horticulture and agriculture.
- $500,000 for Let's Talk Science to help prepare 2,200 elementary and high-school students for careers in STEM sectors.
- $98,000 for Fanshawe College to help 25 people in underrepresented groups find careers in the window- and door-installation industries.
- $53,000 for Habitat ReStore to help 480 job seekers learn skills such as general finishing, carpentry and customer service at its Heartland ReStore location.
- $185,375 for Pathways Skills Development to prepare 25 newcomers and Indigenous people for employment in manufacturing and/or construction sectors.