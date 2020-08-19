LONDON, ONT. -- The London area is getting a major shot in the arm from the province to help the local economy bounce back from the pandemic.

The province has announced $1.49 million in skills training for various projects that will help give people the necessary preparation for the jobs that are expected to be high in demand.

“This is our goverment’s mission, to make sure we have a workforce for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills development. “But we know obviously that the global pandemic has devastated the economy in the province, as it has everywhere else in the world.”

McNaughton was on hand at Innovation Works on King Street for the Wednesday morning announcement, along with Jeff Yurek, the Minster of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

The $1.49 million investment includes: