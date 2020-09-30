LONDON, ONT. -- The London and St Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says last month was the second best August for sales since the association began tracking data in 1978.

"August capped off a very strong summer for home sales in the region," said 2020 LSTAR President Blair Campbell. "For the first time, the average home sales price was over $500,000. It's a testament to the pent-up demand caused during the COVID-19 lockdown months."

The average home sale price was $501,584 in August, up 22 per cent over August 2019 and up more than 55 per cent compared to the same time just three years ago.

But not everyone is in the market to purchase a detached home, some are looking for the luxuries a condominium offers. Those amenities can include a gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, golf simulators, private dining rooms and a cinema room.

And you can’t forget about the some of the spectacular views of the Forest City from high above.

These incredible spaces in the sky are ideal for working professionals or empty-nesters looking for luxury without the hassles of home maintenance.

Here are some of the most luxurious condominiums available for purchase or rent in the City of London.

Price: $829,900

Location: 1030 Coronation Dr., Unit #1403

Looking for a penthouse with a spectacular views? Northcliff in Hyde Park promises south, west and north views from four terraces and balconies.

The property boasts 2,203 square feet of modern living, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den. It’s described as an open concept living space, with high-end finishes throughout.

And you can’t forget about the amenities that include a theatre, exercise room, guest suite, library and party room.

Price: $ 869,900

Location: 1200 Commissioners Rd. W., Unit 215

The listing promises that you’ll be amazed by the Parkwest luxury penthouse unit, with no expenses spared in design.

With a spacious design, natural light and a panoramic view from the 2,520 sq. ft. corner penthouse, this unit features two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Fabulous amenities include a fully-equipped fitness studio, golf simulator and guest suite.

Price: $899,000

Location: 260 Villagewalk Blvd., Unit 1305

This next unit is a lifestyle with a million-dollar penthouse view.

The listing reads, "from the indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, billiards room, golf simulator, cinema room, private dining room and special guest suite accommodations to the breathtaking views from the 13th floor Sky Terrace and balcony, every detail is crafted to fulfil both your physical and social desires.

"Absolutely gorgeous unit with spectacular aerial sunset & sunrise views overlooking Sunningdale Golf Course westward and London City Center."

Boasting 1,866 sq. ft., this two bedroom, two bathroom unit flows into an additional 622 sq. ft. of outdoor summertime entertainment space.

Price: $950,000

Location: 80 Barton St., Unit# 2

This next property is truly unique, as it overlooks Blackfriars Bridge and the Thames River.

This condo development contains 11 units within three converted historical mansions on luxurious grounds, including an in-ground saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, sculptured gardens and treetop river views.

The 1,670 square foot, two bedroom, three bathroom unit, offers an imported Siematic chef's kitchen, top of the line appliances and a huge 10' centre island and Neolith counters, overlooking a dining/living area with gas fireplace.

Price: $2,700/month

Location: 505 Talbot St., Unit# 2201

If buying is out of the question and you’re looking to rent a luxury condo, perhaps this two bedroom, two bathroom unit, with views of Harris Park is just the place for you.

Added bonuses are the building facilities which include, a 29th floor patio with gas fire pit, BBQs, lounge patio furniture, picnic area, professional exercise room, pool table, golf simulator, kitchen and wet bars, library and guest suite!

If you missed our gallery of of the most expensive homes in the London area, you can find it here.