Images released of St. Thomas robbery suspect

Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery and are hoping the public can help identify a suspect.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police say they received a call for an armed robbery at a business in the plaza at 1063 Talbot St.

According to police, a man entered the store and threatened the staff members with a knife. The suspect left with store merchandise and no staff members were injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as young Black man, tall, thin, wearing a blue surgical mask, sunglasses, white t-shirt, black shorts, black running shoes, high ankle socks and a black Buffalo Bills football hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Thomas Police Service, 519-631-1224.