Images released of St. Thomas robbery suspect

Images released of St. Thomas robbery suspect

St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery in the plaza at 1063 Talbot St. on July 21, 2022. (Source: St. Thomas police) St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect after a reported armed robbery in the plaza at 1063 Talbot St. on July 21, 2022. (Source: St. Thomas police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver