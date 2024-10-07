Local Jewish community marks 1-year anniversary of October 7 attack
One year ago today, a coordinated Hamas attack killed more than 1,000 people and took over 200 hostages.
It sparked a counter offensive, which led to a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
The London Jewish Community Centre is hosting an event marking the anniversary.
The exhibition pays tribute to the hostages taken one year ago.
The organizers say they want the community to come together and honour the resilience of Jewish people.
“Well, you're going to see some, some footage of what happened on October 7th and memories from family members of those who are lost and those who were taken captive. Overall, it's just a day for reflection and memory of those who are lost,” said Eric Robinson, Jewish London program director. “The connections to Israel are strong. And there's a lot of grief and we're here to honor, honor the memories of those who were lost.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Florida's storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm. What does that mean?
Hurricane Milton quickly intensified to a Category 5 storm on Monday, reaching the most dangerous rank on what's known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Canadians head for higher ground as threat of Hurricane Milton nears Florida's Gulf Coast
The contents of entire homes have been kicked to the curb in one south Tampa neighbourhood. Piles of garbage bags, broken trees and waterlogged furniture serve as reminders of how unforgiving nature can be.
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
A Canadian woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.