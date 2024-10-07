Local Jewish community marks 1-year anniversary of October 7 attack

One year ago today, a coordinated Hamas attack killed more than 1,000 people and took over 200 hostages.

It sparked a counter offensive, which led to a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The London Jewish Community Centre is hosting an event marking the anniversary.

The exhibition pays tribute to the hostages taken one year ago.

The organizers say they want the community to come together and honour the resilience of Jewish people.

“Well, you're going to see some, some footage of what happened on October 7th and memories from family members of those who are lost and those who were taken captive. Overall, it's just a day for reflection and memory of those who are lost,” said Eric Robinson, Jewish London program director. “The connections to Israel are strong. And there's a lot of grief and we're here to honor, honor the memories of those who were lost.”