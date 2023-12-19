'If you crash your vehicle at this speed you will not get home': Grey Bruce OPP stop teen driver for travelling 140 km/h

LONDON
    Grey Bruce OPP are warning the public to slow down after a teenaged driver was stopped allegedly stunt driving on Monday because they were “trying to get home.”

    According to Grey Bruce OPP, on Dec. 18 at 2:34 p.m. police initiated a traffic stop on Grey Bruce Line in Chatsworth Township.

    The 19-year-old driver from Hanover was clocked in at 140 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

    Police said the driver “learned that trying to get home is not a good excuse to be travelling in excess of 130km/hr," and added, "If you crash your vehicle at this speed you will not get home.”

    As a result, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and their licence was suspended for 30 days. 

