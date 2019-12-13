LONDON, ONT. -- An injury on the ice Thursday night forced the cancellation of the London Knights game versus the Niagara IceDogs.

IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan suffered a severe cut in the second period following a collisioin. Video shows a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.

Tynan then fell to the ice and clutched his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

He was rushed to hospital.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.

A Tweet from the IceDogs says Tynan underwent surgery and was in stable condition. The team also thanked the training staff of the Knights and other medical personnel for their quick action.

Two upcoming games for the IceDogs have now also been postponed following Tynan's injury. They are expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

Tucker’s surgery was a success. He is stable and safe in hospital.



The road to recovery begins. — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) December 13, 2019