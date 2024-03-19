'I don’t know what the guy’s smokin' up there': Ford mocks federal carbon tax while speaking to farmers in London, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued his attack on the federal carbon tax Tuesday while speaking to farmers in London.

“I think we scrap this tax totally. You know all it does is gouge people. They call ‘Oh it’s beneficial.’ I don’t know what the guy’s smokin’ up there but it’s not beneficial. It hurts people,” said Ford in his remarks.

The premier was a guest speaker at the Grain Farmers of Ontario March Classic being held at London’s RBC Place. His comments come with the carbon tax set to increase by 23 per cent April 1, 2024.

“All carbon tax schemes, they’re absolutely awful, they take money out of peoples’ pockets, they increase the cost of every product you produce,” Ford told the crowd.

Ontario opted out of the federal carbon program after Ford formed government in 2018.

However, the province does have its own carbon pricing for industrial emitters, requiring them to pay if they exceed certain limits.

Ford also called for the quick passage of Bill C-234. That’s the legislation which would exempt the carbon tax charged on natural gas and propane used by farmers, primarily to dry grains.

The crowd watching Premier Doug Ford speak at the Grain Farmers of Ontario March Classic in London. March 19, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“That gets billed onto us right? So [you’ve got to] remember, you know it’s still a cost, so we need to get rid of it, scrap it entirely,” explained Tillsonburg, Ont. farmer Andy Pasztor.

“I think it’s going to be an election, federal election, before it changes,” speculated Perth County cash crop farmer John Williams.

Ontario Grain Farmers Chair Jeff Harrison said he had to remain neutral when it comes to showing support for one party over another, but he said federal taxes are driving up production costs.

“The federal Liberals plain and simple have not been friendly to us with our cost of productions, whether it’s a carbon tax or a fertilizer tax that continues to hurt our farmers,” said Harrison.

Ford also touted his Building Ontario Business initiative, which he said will lead to $3 billion in contract awards to Ontario companies by 2026.

“We’re going to take care of our own, that’s what we need to do. Take care of Ontario, take care of Canadians,” he said.

