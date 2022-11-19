'I can’t believe it’s all free'; Clothing event helps Londoners and new Canadians

Arriving from Nigeria earlier this year, the thought of getting clothing for free never crossed the mind of 23-year old Emmanuel Joseph.

“I’m fortunate to be in a country here where they give away free clothes to people, not forcing them or selling them to citizens,” says Joseph.

“This is really nice."

Joseph and his family were at the ‘London Let's Be Kind’ event at Silverwoods Arena, where the local charity was giving away donated items.

“Today we saw a lot of newcomer families,” says Kay Habib, the founder of the event and charity.

“They got a lot of clothing for winter and holiday gear, and also just something nice to wear to work."

This is the third time the charity has held a similar event. The first was last November, where hundreds of people attended the outdoor event on Dundas St.

This past week, they held a combined event with the Ark Aid Mission, and saw over 300 people come through the doors.

“This is very special to my family,” says Ruben Vasquez, who is from Columbia.

The Vasquez family from Columbia were taking advantage of a free clothing event in London, Ont. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)“We are here today with my family looking for food, and maybe dress for winter. We arrived in Canada nine months ago, and this is our second winter in Canada."

Habib says many of those in attendance are seeing their first winter in London. They were brought to the event today by their connections through local agencies.

Joseph, who works in a St. Thomas, Ont. factory, was excited to get some clothes for Christmas and for work.

He says he was suffering in Nigeria, when he came to Canada, but is excited to be here.

“This is my first winter here, but I can’t wait to spend more in Canada."

Habib says they will be collecting clothes through the winter to give away at this next event in the spring when the season’s change.