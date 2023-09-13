'I almost died in there': Former inmates of London, Ont. detention centre speak out

An undated image of the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. (CTV News file photo) An undated image of the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. (CTV News file photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week

New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News