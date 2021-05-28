LONDON, ONT. -- A Huron County woman is being recognized by the province for her work creating a more accessible International Plowing Match in 2017 in Walton, Ont.

Charlene O'Reilly from Seaforth has been awarded the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility, employee engagement category, for her "unwavering leadership and passionate volunteerism" to advance accessibility at the Plowing Match.

“The recipients of the David C. Onley Award reflect the strength and resilience many of us have come to value more than ever in these challenging times,” said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario in a news release.

“I am delighted to congratulate them on their hard work, innovation, and promotion of inclusion that is vital to a strong and successful province. May their examples inspire Ontarians to continue to work together for a future that works for everyone.”

O'Reilly's son Dean is confined to a wheelchair and suffers from seizures and developmental delays and that helped inspire her to work on accessibility concerns at the Plowing Match.

"I am delighted to congratulate these worthy award recipients,” said the Honourable David C. Onley. “Given our challenging times, the leaders we’ve recognized today are to be especially applauded for their ongoing diligence in helping to make accessibility a way of life throughout Ontario. They are doing their part to help us build an inclusive province filled with social and economic opportunities for people of all abilities.”

A virtual ceremony will be held in late June.