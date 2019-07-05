

CTV London





The Centralia Community Hall in South Huron has been closed indefinitely after a safety inspection found a number of fire code violations.

The Municipality of South Huron says the nature of the violations mean the hall must be closed immediately for public safety.

"This is unfortunate but protecting public safety is always our number one priority,” said Mayor George Finch in a statement. “Staff are working with the affected user groups to find them an alternative facility.”

The municipality says about seven groups with bookings this year are affected.

Grounds surrounding the community centre, including the baseball diamond, playground and pavilion are not affected by the closure.

The South Huron Fire Prevention Officer is currently conducting proactive safety inspections on all municipal facilities.