LONDON, ONT. -- A large number of people were coming through the doors of the Covent Garden Market Wednesday, the first day it's been open since shutting down two weeks ago.

General Manager Bob Usher says approximately 300 people came through in the first four hours of operation.

A number of changes were made inside including having a single, monitored entrance facing Talbot Street.

All seating areas have been removed and patrons are prohibited from eating inside.

Non-essential businesses will remain closed.

Individual vendors are also refusing to let people handle items and put them back.

The Market will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. unitl 5 p.m.