LONDON, ONT. -- Jason Smith and his son Jakob will now have plenty of material to continue their Canada Flag projects following an outpouring of donations from the community.

On Friday CTV News brought you the story of the father and son and how they make beautiful Canadian flags out of pallets and old hockey sticks.

The only problem the pair had was demand for their projects; they had dozens of orders but almost no material to keep up.

That all changed over the weekend as hundreds of sticks have been left at Snipe Hockey Academy on Hyde Park Road.

"Huge shoutout to everyone who has dropped off sticks," read a Facebook post from Snipe Hockey Academy. "The hockey community is the best community."

It takes eight hockey sticks to create each 20x40 example. Both wooden and composite sticks are needed.

The pair charges $150 for the standard size wooden flag.

Jason says every dollar goes into an investment for Jake’s future.

Jakob has special needs and is non-verbal, however despite some physical limitations he has a major role in each project as he helps to layout each Canadian flag and enjoys using the drill.

With files from CTV London's Sean Irvine and Justin Zadorsky.