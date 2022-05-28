Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
Paul was one of hundreds in four locations in Southwestern Ontario walking to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society Southwest, which helped him through his journey before Susan passed away less than two years ago.
“It lasted about 10 years,” says Paul.
“She was very young, 67, when she passed away. So it was gradual at first and then took a real down spike near the end for the last couple of years.”
Paul and his team raised $12,000 as part of the $150,000 the society was hoping to raise by the end of the annual walk.
“It’s important to keep the program's going for 13,000 people in this vicinity that are in need of support for Alzheimer's and other dementia,” says Paul.
There is no cure as of yet, and each year they hope to gain ground, but find the disease is more complicated than originally thought.
“We've got you know, 500,00-750,000 Canadians with dementia now,” says Dr. Stephen Pasternak, a cognitive neurologist at Parkwood Hospital in London, Ont.
Pasternak believes there will be close to a million people living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia in the near future, and doesn’t believe the hospital system is ready.
“We have nice places in London (that) have multi-year waiting lists. Our medical system is already overwhelmed,” he said. “We desperately need to have some sort of treatment that actually helps. And we have treatments that help a little bit. We can take some of the edges off, but we don't actually have anything that can fix anyone.”
Pasternak says the disease affects not only the patient, but their families and caregivers.
He’s excited to be taking part in the walk, and seeing programs return because COVID has been devastating for patients who lost services.
“It's been more devastating for caregivers who have had all of the all of the escapes shut down,” says Pasternak.
“A patient and a caregiver like literally have nothing to do and they are locked together. And so you know the incredible mental health strain on caregivers has just been unbelievable.”
Those wishing to donate to the walk can do so here.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted Saturday that European nations halt sanctions on his country and weapons shipments to Ukraine, where Moscow claimed its forces had captured another eastern city as they fought to seize all of the contested Donbas region.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics
Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia will resume deliberations Tuesday in Johnny Depp's libel trial against Amber Heard. What the jury considers will be very different from the public debate that has engulfed the high-profile proceedings.
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
-
Swoop says it can't offer flights from Region of Waterloo airport due to deal with Flair
Two low-cost airlines are butting heads over an agreement at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. Swoop wants to offer flights but the airport already has an exclusivity deal with rival Flair Airlines
Windsor
-
Police investigate fatal four-vehicle collision in Chatham
Two people have died and others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. Friday evening.
-
Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
Barrie
-
Missing Springwater senior found deceased
Provincial police say an 87-year old man from Springwater Township reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
Northern Ontario
-
Final weekend of Ontario election campaign gets underway
It's the final campaign weekend on the campaign trail for Ontario's political party leaders.
-
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
-
Waterpark plans for Ramsey Lake beached for the moment
A northern Ontario man says he jumped through several hoops and dealt with red tape as he tried to launch an inflatable water park on Ramsey Lake this summer.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa crews focusing on hard-hit neighbourhoods to reconnect 19k customers
Hydro Ottawa is not committing to a new deadline to restore power to thousands of customers, one week after a devastating storm with wind gusts of 190 km/h hit Ottawa.
-
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
-
Highrise residents preparing for a second weekend without power
As thousands of residents are still in the dark, some are trying to find the willpower to get through another weekend of outages.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
-
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Good Samaritan pulls 83-year-old Montreal man from St. Lawrence: Police
A man in his 80s is fighting for his life after being pulled out of the St. Lawrence River by a fellow resident who saw his vehicle had become submerged.
-
Crews dislodge chemical-carrying ship in St. Lawrence Seaway
A large ship carrying chemical products ran aground during its passage through the St. Lawrence Seaway early Friday morning, backing up maritime traffic as tugboats tried to dislodge it.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
Winnipeg
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at École South Pointe School.
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,
Calgary
-
Calgary tumbles down list of cities with the best work-life balance
Calgary has taken a dive in terms of juggling jobs and private life, according to new data released on Friday.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderers
A southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
'No way we're cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
Edmonton
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayed
A hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Shooting near Rogers Place playoff party witnessed by EPS officers
A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting near Rogers Place after an Edmonton Oilers viewing party ended Thursday evening.
-
Wetaskiwin temporary shelter to close ahead of schedule leaving some in a lurch
A shelter many expected to remain open until the end of June in Wetaskiwin, Alta., will close a month early.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver student newspaper says school board policy unfairly restricts its freedom of expression
The Griffins’ Nest, an independent student newspaper based at Vancouver's Eric Hamber Secondary School, is calling on the Vancouver School Board (VSB) to amend some of its new policies.
-
New SkyTrain, electric buses part of B.C.'s $2.4B for transit in Metro Vancouver
The B.C. government says a Surrey-to-Langley SkyTrain line and electrified bus fleets are among the projects that will benefit from a $2.4-billion investment in Metro Vancouver transit.
-
After years waiting for surgery, B.C. woman considering medically assisted death
A B.C. mom with a rare, debilitating illness has spent years trying to get the help she needs. Now she's considering medical assistance in dying.