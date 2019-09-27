WINGHAM, Ont. - As many as 200 people are expected to show up in a field near Lucknow, Ont. on Saturday to search for clues in the disappearance of Lois Hanna.

The Bruce County native went missing, and is presumed murdered, after being seen leaving a dance in Lucknow on July 4, 1988.

The case has been quiet up until a couple of years ago, when a pair of amateur detectives from Owen Sound took on the case.

Nick Oldrieve and Matthew Nopper have been eliciting tips and following up on leads in Hanna’s case since 2017.

That’s culminated in the first public search for Hanna or evidence in her disappearance since she went missing 31 years ago.

Hanna’s brothers, Dave and Jim Hanna, say “The days where we hoped she’d come bounding through the door are long past, we just want some answers about where she went and what happened to her.”

Saturday’s search will include cadaver dogs, and will cover as much as two square kilometres of bush near the community of Holyrood.

It’s where a woman’s bra was found a year after Hanna’s disappearance, and a woman was heard screaming the night Hanna was last seen alive.