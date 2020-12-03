LONDON, ONT -- The Humane Society London and Middlesex (HSLM) has submitted a zoning application for a new shelter at a new location.

The HSLM has been at its current location at 624 Clarke Rd. for more than 120 years.

In that time more than 240,000 pets have been adopted out.

In the decades since its founding the building at 624 Clarke Rd. has undergone a lot of changes.

However, the board of directors feels the time has come for a more modern up-to-date facility.

While the move is certainly the end of an era, the proposed site for the new shelter remains in the same neighbourhood.

Just down the street at 1414 Dundas St. is where the zoning application is being submitted.

The proposal is in partnership with Old Oak, and has been submitted to the City of London.

While a timetable has not yet been released the HSLM says they will provide details on how to support their campaign pending the approval of the zoning application.