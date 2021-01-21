HURON COUNTY, ONT. -- It’s a little brighter inside two of Huron County’s long-term care homes thanks to the Hugs for the Homes poster campaign.

“It’s been motivating, I think, to keep us in it. They bring tears to your eyes,” says Huronlea and Huronview Homes for the Aged Program Manager Dawn Smith.

Just before Christmas, Huron County organized inspiring quotes of support from local leaders to thank and encourage staff and residents at Huronview and Huronlea Homes for the Aged in Clinton and Brussels.

Over 20 posters were created and hung over the holidays.

“We’ve all been battling through this, you know, it’s been a long haul, and we’re not through it yet. So it’s nice to have that something positive to remind us why we’re here,” says Smith.

One of the quotes included encouraging words from Huron Perth Public Health’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen.

It reads, “Huron Perth Public Health thanks each and every one of you for the daily sacrifices and contributions you are making during this pandemic. We will get through this, together. You are making a difference, and you are a hero to me!”

Residents appreciated the outside support as well, along with the cards and well wishes sent from area school children.



A long-term care home residents shows off art and a card from local children in Huron County, Ont.

“It’s wonderful that the kids have sent these letters into us, to make us feel so wonderful at this time of year,” says Huronlea resident Bill Young.

“Not only the cards, but inside there was a message, and everyone got a different message in theirs,” says Gail Caswell, a Huronlea resident.

The Hugs for the Homes campaign has been so successful, Connie Townsend, director at both Huronlea and Huronview, plans to keep the inspiring quotes up on the walls all year long.

“I think I’m going to leave them up indefinitely. Maybe if we get new ones, we can put more up or change them. They’re there for awhile, for sure,” says Townsend.