‘Huge for Tourism’: London Sledge Hockey tournament draws thousands to Forest City
From London, England to London, Ontario.
“It’s always amazing to be able to travel away with your team and to come to a different country,” says Stacey Quirk, team captain of Great Britain sledge hockey.
Great Britain has come from across the pond to the frozen pond to compete in the 17th annual London Blizzard Sledge Hockey tournament.
They are the only all-female team in the event, and although they didn’t win a game, it’s been an excellent trip.
“Everyone is so hospitable,” says Quirk, who says there are only five sledge teams in the whole country.
“Everyone's really kind and they recognize that we're in a development stage. But I'll tell you what, we're grasping really hard, a lot of grit, determination within our team, so we'll get there eventually.”
The London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Tournament consists of 34 teams from across the globe. The event which is back for the first time since 2020 draws thousands of people to London, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)COVID-19 has put this tournament on hold the past two winters, and although they have ten fewer teams than in previous years, they are back.
“A relief, that's what it is,” says Todd Sargeant, coach of the London Blizzard, and tournament co-organizer.
“Last year we spent a lot of time trying to get the tournament all set and then COVID kicked us out two weeks before the tournament came in. Now that it's here, there's so much excitement in the building.”
This tournament has 34 teams, many of them coming from the United States. It has brought over 1,000 people to London, which is great for tourism.
“Those major events like the Brier, in the Vanier Cup, are great, but it's events like this and minor grassroots tournaments that you can do every single weekend that really have a tremendous impact on our local tourism,” says Zanth Jarvis, sport director of Tourism London.
Zanth Jarvis of Tourism London watches the 17th annual London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Tournament in London, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“A lot of the hotels tell you that they're busy, the downtown core and different events like that just fill restaurants, hotels, all those service providers.”
Sargeant calls it a “draw for the city.”
“They come in and see the kinds of things that London has to offer,” says Sargeant.
“We've been trying to send them to different parts of the city when they got some downtime. We’ve sent them over to the Factory over here which is a great thing.”
The Championship round begins Sunday morning.
Even those who aren’t advancing, aren’t upset, as they are just happy to be playing again.
“It's great to be able to come back and I think we need that after such a hard time,” says Quirk.
The London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Tournament consists of 34 teams from across the globe. The event which is back for the first time since 2020 draws thousands of people to London, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
