    • House fire shuts down section of Wharncliffe Road South

    London, Ont. fire crews attended 381 Wharncliffe Rd. S. after a fire broke out at a vacant home on Feb. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) London, Ont. fire crews attended 381 Wharncliffe Rd. S. after a fire broke out at a vacant home on Feb. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Members of the public are being asked to avoid a section of Wharncliffe Road South after a fire broke out inside a vacant home Thursday morning.

    The fire occurred inside a vacant home located at 381 Wharncliffe Rd. S., with heavy smoke and flames being visible upon arrival.

    According to the London Fire Department, no injuries were reported, and the fire is believed to have started in the basement. 

    Multiple fire engines attended the fire, with London Hydro also on scene to cut the power.

    It is unclear at this time what the extent of the damage is and the cause of the fire.

    As a result, London police are asking members of the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route as the southbound lanes of Wharncliffe Road South between Langarth Street West and Emery Street West are closed.

    -- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

