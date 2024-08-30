'Hospitals driven by excellence, by love of kids,' Children’s hospitals in London and Montreal join forces
It's being called a first-of-its-kind affiliation agreement between the Children's Hospital in London, and Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada based in Montreal.
Shriners Hospitals Canada Administrator Jacques Boissonneault called them, "Hospitals driven by excellence, by love of kids."
The agreement was announced on Friday morning in London, made possible by a $1.5 million grant distributed over five years.
Boissonneault told CTV London the agreement was first discussed five years ago when Shriners Hospital officials visited London, "Getting the groups, both institutions together just created an incredible energy and will."
It was almost two decades ago that London Shriners gathered at the city’s Mocha Shrine Centre to learn they had lost their bid to host the hospital, with leadership deciding to keep it in Montreal.
The new affiliation agreement is being called a win for all, with gains in research, education and clinical care.
London's Children's Hospital president Nash Syed the institution will be able to launch the Shriners Rare Bone Disease Clinic, “We’ll support things like osteogenesis imperfecta -brittle bone disease - and other limb anomalies. We'll have kids get care here."
Jessica Quinlan's 14-year-old son Reiko has brittle bone disease. Her account of the challenging journey he has been on drew an audible reaction from those gathered for the announcement, "It's not an exaggeration to say that at 14-years-old Reiko has most likely experienced more than a thousand fractures."
Jessica Quinlan with son Reiko (Submitted)
She added later, “That's the part where I almost got choked up in the speech because even though we live it, this is our life, you never get used to the fractures, and you never get used to the pain."
For much of Reiko’s young life Jessica or her husband would need to make multiple trips a year from their home in Goderich to Montreal for treatment or surgeries, with four other children to care for, "Sometimes not knowing how long we're going to be gone and, depending on the situation, whether he needs surgery."
In recent years they have been able to get treatment in London.
An affiliation agreement will allow the Children's Hospital to open a new specialized clinic (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
The Leether family has also shared time between their home in St. Thomas and Montreal. Jill Leether appreciates the care and support her 16-year-old daughter, Kaydence, received in Montreal but values being able to stay close to home, "Less traveling, more time for school, work, family, all the things that we miss when we're traveling back and forth to Montreal all the time."
Hospital officials say to be able to ensure patients that wherever they are there will be care available. The goal is to reach affiliation agreements with other pediatric hospitals across the country.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
International student enrolment dropping below federal cap, Universities Canada warns
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Authorities identify family of 3 whose bodies were recovered from a home, car and river
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
Winning $1M lottery prize means more time to sleep, B.C. woman says
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.