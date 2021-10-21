Hospital foundation launches 'Bring Tom to Town' campaign

Southampton, Ont. -

Owen Sound, Ont.’s CT scanner is running on overdrive, and the push is on to bring another one to the region.

“The province puts a target of 28 days for routine studies(scans). We’re at 90 plus days right now, trying to get those routine studies(scans) in,” says Grey Bruce Health Services Medical Imaging Director Kathy Beattie.

To help ease Owen Sound’s CT burden, local hospital officials are planning on bringing a CT scanner to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital in Southampton.

“We officially launched publicly [Tuesday], the 'Bring Tom to Town' campaign, and we’re already at the $400,000 mark of the $3-million goal. That’s a great start to get us going,” says Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation Chair Tracy Murray.

The $3-million campaign to fund Southampton’s new CT scanner, also known as a 'Tom'ography scanner, will run for the next 12 to 16 months. Despite CT scanners in neighbouring communities, a need was identified in the Saugeen Shores area.

“Within the geographical span of Grey-Bruce, there are scanners in Walkerton and Hanover, and one soon to be in Kincardine, I believe. But, there’s a gap in the Southampton region, and that’s where we’re seeing a large portion of our patients coming from,” says Beattie.

A growing number of patients because Saugeen Shores -- which encompasses Port Elgin and Southampton -- is growing.

“The housing boom, the people coming in, all the suppliers and working coming with Bruce Power and the big projects there. It’s just non-stop. We’re a small town, for now, but definitely with a big heart,” says Murray.

“We are very fortunate that the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation and the generous people of this community are committed to raising funds for this critical diagnostic equipment,” said Gary Sims, president and CEO of Grey Bruce Health Services. “This equipment will increase the level of care offered locally to patients, and help us attract skilled healthcare professionals to our family of hospitals.”

You can contribute or learn more about the 'Bring Tom to Town' campaign by clicking here.