Horwath in London showing support for 'Our London Family Act'

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwatch was in London Saturday morning to show support for the ‘Our London Family Act’ bill.

The provincial bill, expected to be tabled early in 2022 according to a previous NDP media release, will address the calls to action directed at provincial governments in the National Council of Canadian Muslims recommendations to the National Summit on Islamophobia.

Speaking on Saturday, Horwath says she hopes all of the provincial parties can come together and get the act passed before the June election

In June, four members of the same family were killed in what is being described as an alleged hate-motivated killing when they were run down by a vehicle while out for a walk in northwest London, Ont.

Saturday marks the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

