Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
Levi Jordan Brown, 36, of London was found in a drainage ditch off Baseline Road west, according to police.
First responders were initially called to the scene in the area of Baseline Road near Commissioners Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
No other details have been released and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.
