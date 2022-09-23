Hit and run in London involving forklift
It was a heart-stopping few minutes for two men in east London after a pickup truck slammed into a forklift Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Gore Road just east of Clarke Road around 8:30.
One of the men told CTV News he was borrowing the forklift from a friend when it stalled on the road.
He said the two men were trying to get it started when it was hit by the truck.
The other man he was with was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck reportedly told the men he was going to call 9-1-1 but then left the scene.
Gore Road was closed for about an hour and a half between Clarke Road and River Road.
The incident is still under investigation.
