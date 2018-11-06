

Gale force winds Tuesday through Wednesday are expected to bring high waves and possible erosion and flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Lower Thames Conservation Authority is warning residents in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County that strong, shifting winds could bring waves of two to three metres in height.

Those living along the shoreline are asked to "pay attention to weather forecasts and prepare accordingly."

The Catfish Creek Conservation Authority has issued a similar alert for residents in their area, asking people to stay away from the shoreline and to keep children and pets away as well.

More updates and recommendations are expected to be issued when or if necessary.

Meanwhile OPP are reminding motorists to expect the unexpected as those high winds blow debris onto roadways.

Power outages have been reported on and off across the region Tuesday morning.