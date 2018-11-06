

CTV London





A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been airlifted to a London hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Amberley Road (Huron County Road 86) Tuesday morning.

Huron County OPP say Cody Ryan had to be extricated from his pickup truck by fire crews and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The pickup was reportedly westbound when it sideswiped an eastbound transport truck shortly before 9 a.m.

Weather may have played a role in the crash. It was raining and very windy at the time of the collision.

The driver of the transport was not injured.

Amberley Road has been closed from McDonald Line and Johnston Line for the investigation.