Here's who is running locally in the provincial election

Wednesday marks day one of the provincial election campaign.

Healthcare was ranked the number one issue on the minds of Ontarians as provincial election candidates launch into their first official day of campaigning, according to a new poll.

The Nanos Research survey of 500 adults was commissioned on behalf of CTV News and CP24.

It found 27 per cent of respondents deemed healthcare as the number one issue guiding their ballot.

Following healthcare, 12 per cent of those polled registered the cost of living and inflation as their top concerns.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent of respondents said their number one issue was housing and 10 per cent said they were most concerned about the economy and jobs.

When it comes to the environment, eight per cent of people polled said it was their top issue, followed by education and debt/the deficit, which each respectively received 5 per cent.

The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 2. Respondents were randomly contacted via cell phone and landline. Results are considered accurate within 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

— With files from CTV News Toronto

London North Centre

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative - Jerry Pribil

Liberal - Kate Graham

NDP* - Terrence Kernaghan

Green - Caryl Dyck

Ontario Party - Daryl Grant

London West

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative - Paul Paolatto

Liberal - Vanessa Lalonde

NDP* - Peggy Sattler

Green - Colleen McCauley

Ontario Party - Cynthia Workman

New Blue Party - Kris Hunt

London Fanshawe

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative - Jane Kovarikova

Liberal - Zeba Hashmi

NDP* - Teresa Armstrong

Green - Zaxk Ramsey

Elgin-Middlesex-London

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* (Jeff Yurek) - Rob Flack

Liberal - Heather Jackson

NDP - Andy Kroeker

Green - Amanda Stark

Ontario Party - Brigitte Belton

New Blue Pary - Matt Millar

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* - Monte McNaughton

Liberal -

NDP - Vanessa Benoit

Green - Wanda Dickey

Ontario Party -

New Blue Party - David Barnwell

Oxford

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* - Ernie Hardeman

Liberal - Mary Holmes

NDP - Lindsay Wilson

Green -

Ontario Party - Karl Toews

New Blue Party - Connie Oldenburger

Perth-Wellington

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* (Randy Pettapiece) - Matthew Rae

Liberal -

NDP - Jo-Dee Burbach

Green - Laura Bisutti

Ontario Party - Sandy William Macgregor

New Blue Party - Bob Hosken