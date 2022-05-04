Here's who is running locally in the provincial election

The Ontario Legislature building sits in Queen's Park in Toronto. (CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn) The Ontario Legislature building sits in Queen's Park in Toronto. (CP PHOTO/Frank Gunn)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver