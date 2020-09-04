LONDON, ONT. -- With this being the last long weekend of the summer, you still have time to enjoy the weather this Labour Day.

Even with some businesses reopening, it is wise to call ahead if you plan to visit anywhere Monday.

What's Open Monday, Sept. 7:

Select Shoppers Drug Mart locations

The Beer Store – Wharncliffe Road South, 11 a.m – 6 p.m.

Kustermans Berry Farms

Clovermead Honey Shop & Adventure Farm

East Park London

Apple Land Station

Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex

There are many 'Quarantine Concerts' to enjoy online all weekend, as well as free theatre performances from across the world made available for livestreaming.

SouthWesthealthline.ca has a list of all of the crisis services, which are operating as usual but may have restrictive hours or limitations. Visit their website and click on the appropriate tab for your location.

What's Closed:

CF Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall

LCBO stores

Post offices (no mail delivery)

Banks

Government offices

Libraries, but offer digital options

Most Shoppers Drug Mars, Beer and LCBO stores

Garbage will not be collected

While London Transit is operating on their holiday schedule, note the following routes will not be operating: 90, 90, 104, and 106. All routes serving Western University and Fanshawe College (2, 4, 6, 9, 10, 13, 17, and 20) will resume.

Closures continue at Dundas Street between Talbot and Wellington Streets. Vehicles will not be able to travel east or west on Dundas Street between Talbot and Wellington Street:

Between Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.

Between Saturday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m. This includes all day Sunday

The following COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be open:

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth Street, London)

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday

Oakridge Arena (825 Valetta Street, London)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Monday

Anyone may attend to be assessed, but know there is no medication or onsite treatment. Testing is also available for those who require results prior to visiting loved ones living in Long-Term Care Homes or Retirement Residences.Visit the City of London's website for further closures.

Keep safe by following all COVID-19 regulations and call before you plan a visit in case of limited hours.