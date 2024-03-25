Helping hospital staff with harm reduction strategies
St. Joseph’s Health Care and London Health Sciences Centre have been using a federal investment to educate staff on harm reduction strategies.
The $72,768 from the federal government was given to Lawson Health Research Institute and has been used to train 400 hospital staff, and is helping increase staff's understanding of patients' lived experience, resulting in more approachable and compassionate care.
"Here in London, just like many other cities across Canada, we're seeing substance use harms continue to take a tragic toll on our families and friends,” said London West MP Arielle Kayabaga, who was part of an event Monday morning to highlight the money.
“There is no one size fits all solution to the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis, but we will continue to work together to help save lives," she added.
The money was funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic Monday and more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Bell CEO to appear before federal committee over thousands of job cuts
The head of Bell Canada will testify before members of Parliament next month over the company's decision to cut thousands of jobs across Canada.
NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle
NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Youth, diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis, support dose recommendation
Two young people who were diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis are supporting an expert panel's recommendation that Health Canada establish a standard dose for cannabis, saying it would help nudge people toward safer consumption.
NEW Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175M
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's more than US$454 million civil fraud judgment -- if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.